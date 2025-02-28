Stephens Downgrades Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) to Equal Weight

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flywire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Shares of FLYW opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. Flywire has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $31.54.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 33,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Flywire by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 60,210 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 711,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 101,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

