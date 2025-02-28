Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 96160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 35.2 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 177,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 30,133 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 861,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after buying an additional 36,475 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

