Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tanger were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Tanger by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Tanger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tanger by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tanger by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Tanger by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tanger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tanger from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Tanger Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SKT opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Tanger Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.91.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is 126.44%.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

