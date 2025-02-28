TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $151.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $137.61 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

