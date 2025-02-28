TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTI opened at $28.72 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTI. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

