Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading 12.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) was up 12.7% on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $70.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tempus AI traded as high as $65.03 and last traded at $66.61. Approximately 7,718,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 14,686,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.10.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TEM. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. William Blair cut Tempus AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

In other news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 13,770 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $826,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220. This trade represents a 19.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 395,800 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $16,999,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,164,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,263,084.55. The trade was a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,823,701 shares of company stock valued at $320,906,059.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

