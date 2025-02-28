Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $492,144,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $208.74 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,606,905. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

