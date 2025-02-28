TigerOak Management L.L.C. Makes New $7.85 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,000. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 30,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,101,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,031 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $3,589,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $168.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $291,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,987.28. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,188 shares of company stock valued at $25,036,883 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

