TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 617.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in TransUnion by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 191,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 46,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $66.07 and a 1-year high of $113.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

TransUnion announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRU

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,095,112.82. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,568,076.80. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,521 shares of company stock valued at $534,136 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.