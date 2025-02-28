Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $74.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

NYSE TREX opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $58.68 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,212.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Trex by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

