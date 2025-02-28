Truist Financial Corp Acquires 45,927 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 363.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,241,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,613,000 after acquiring an additional 621,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,522,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,481,000 after buying an additional 261,925 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $179,146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 864.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,864,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after acquiring an additional 94,178 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

