Truist Financial Corp Acquires 472 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $51,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.64.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $222.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.23. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.85 and a 1-year high of $239.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.23%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

