Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,040 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COIN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 408.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.56.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.71, for a total transaction of $3,057,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,218,413.97. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $2,246,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,056.70. The trade was a 42.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,069 shares of company stock valued at $66,488,684 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $208.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.48. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

