Truist Financial Corp Buys 6,736 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,244 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,459,000 after purchasing an additional 72,715 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 547,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,062 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after buying an additional 25,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 283.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $49,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,141.25. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $82.25 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 187.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USPH. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

