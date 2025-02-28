Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth $886,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 16.0% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS NAPR opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $186.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

