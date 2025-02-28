Truist Financial Corp Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Cameco by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE CCJ opened at $43.49 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 155.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

View Our Latest Report on Cameco

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.