Truist Financial Corp Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Gentherm by 952.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gentherm in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,774. This represents a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $55,659.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,413 shares in the company, valued at $576,490.74. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

