Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,210 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,410.3% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $65.37 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

