Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $285.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $300.00. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 101.87% from the company’s previous close.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.63.

First Solar Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.30 and its 200 day moving average is $198.68. First Solar has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 665.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 34,074 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Solar by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,910,000 after purchasing an additional 49,074 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

