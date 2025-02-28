United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,874,000 after purchasing an additional 78,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 41.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after buying an additional 908,558 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 28.0% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Melius Research raised shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

