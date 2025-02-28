Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,770.85. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.9 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $185.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.68 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

