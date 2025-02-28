Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Trading 9.6% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) shot up 9.6% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.49. 253,082 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 129,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $384.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.43%.

Universal Insurance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 985,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,208,913.20. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $515,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,905,993.64. This trade represents a 6.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 69,205 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $622.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

