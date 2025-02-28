Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 138.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 39.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $3,152,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 510,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,245,063.76. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

