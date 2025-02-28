USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $36.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. USANA Health Sciences traded as low as $29.99 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 28871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on USNA. Sidoti downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USANA Health Sciences
Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 14.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $544.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than USANA Health Sciences
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.