USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $36.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. USANA Health Sciences traded as low as $29.99 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 28871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on USNA. Sidoti downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USANA Health Sciences

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 14.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 96.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $544.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.