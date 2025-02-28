Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCEB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 49,846 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,962 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 193,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 255,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

BATS:VCEB opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

