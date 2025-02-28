Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 656.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

