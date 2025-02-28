Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,616,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,802,000 after acquiring an additional 435,854 shares in the last quarter. GEN Financial Management INC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,587,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,179,000 after acquiring an additional 163,654 shares during the period. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,951,000.
Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.11. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $89.09.
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
