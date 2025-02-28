Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Up 9.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $49.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Veracyte traded as high as $35.95 and last traded at $36.77. 451,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 835,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veracyte from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,429.10. This trade represents a 35.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $302,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,819.51. The trade was a 5.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,533 shares of company stock valued at $815,584. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $554,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 20.2% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 677,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 113,883 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $574,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $723,000.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.60 and a beta of 1.71.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

