Verity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $8,209,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 108,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,140,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 4,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 43,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $208.74 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.29. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.