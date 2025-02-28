VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $69.90 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $429.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

