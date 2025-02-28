Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, an increase of 295.9% from the January 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of VWAPY stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

