Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 1,762.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,415,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,617,000 after acquiring an additional 72,787 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

Vontier Stock Down 2.1 %

VNT opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

