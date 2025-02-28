Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Short Interest Down 79.1% in February

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the January 31st total of 207,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wallbridge Mining Price Performance

Shares of Wallbridge Mining stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Wallbridge Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.