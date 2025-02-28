Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Short Interest Down 79.1% in February

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the January 31st total of 207,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wallbridge Mining Price Performance
Shares of Wallbridge Mining stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Wallbridge Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile
