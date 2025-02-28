Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WTS opened at $212.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $232.60.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

