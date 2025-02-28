Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for HST

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

HST stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,243,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,056,000 after purchasing an additional 950,431 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 50,002,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,115,000 after buying an additional 3,932,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,047,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,076,000 after acquiring an additional 643,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

