Wedbush Has Pessimistic Outlook of HPP FY2025 Earnings

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.95 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $465.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 549.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 145,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,984.37. The trade was a 11.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

