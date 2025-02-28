Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Down 81.6% in February

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WEG Price Performance

Shares of WEGZY opened at $8.38 on Friday. WEG has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41.

WEG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0084 per share. This is a boost from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. WEG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

