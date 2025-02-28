Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Price

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLYW. Stephens cut shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Flywire stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Flywire has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flywire will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,892,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,226,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,496,000 after acquiring an additional 112,218 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $1,143,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,408,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,199,000 after purchasing an additional 326,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Flywire by 19.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,226,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,516 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

