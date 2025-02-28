WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of WESCO International worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in WESCO International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International stock opened at $179.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.73. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.06 and a 12 month high of $216.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.01.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.29%. Equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Several research firms have commented on WCC. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.88.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

