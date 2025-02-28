West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Update

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 10,380.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

West Japan Railway Trading Down 0.1 %

WJRYY opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.37. West Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

