Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,572,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $926,879,000 after purchasing an additional 423,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,921,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $539,355,000 after purchasing an additional 76,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 24.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,711,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,453,000 after purchasing an additional 732,344 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13.2% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,287,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $224,497,000 after purchasing an additional 383,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 25.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,192,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $218,034,000 after purchasing an additional 651,847 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.29. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $61.16.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.05.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

