Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6,118.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 196,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,971 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE WY opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

