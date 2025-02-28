WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Down 90.1% in February

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
WH Smith Stock Performance
Shares of WHTPF opened at $14.80 on Friday. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80.
WH Smith Company Profile
