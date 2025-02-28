WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Down 90.1% in February

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

WH Smith Stock Performance

Shares of WHTPF opened at $14.80 on Friday. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

