What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Home Depot Q1 Earnings?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.13 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2027 earnings at $16.87 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

Shares of HD stock opened at $390.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $387.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $401.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.37. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $1,904,000. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

