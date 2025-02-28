What is William Blair’s Forecast for TARS Q1 Earnings?

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2025

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARSFree Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

TARS has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.01. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $362,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,608,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,812,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.