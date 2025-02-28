What is William Blair’s Forecast for TARS Q1 Earnings?

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

TARS has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.01. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $362,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,608,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,812,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

