Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in February

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group cut Wienerberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.
View Our Latest Analysis on WBRBY
Wienerberger Stock Performance
Wienerberger Company Profile
Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wienerberger
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.