Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in February

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut Wienerberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Wienerberger Stock Performance

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. Wienerberger has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage.

Featured Articles

