Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the January 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMIY opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. Wilmar International has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

