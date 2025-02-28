WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of WNS worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of WNS by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

