Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Worldline Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $3.12 on Friday. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

