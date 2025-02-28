Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Worldline Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $3.12 on Friday. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.
About Worldline
