Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the January 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wynn Macau to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau Price Performance

Wynn Macau Company Profile

OTCMKTS:WYNMY opened at $6.82 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24.

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.